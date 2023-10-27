BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Natural Health & Healing for our Pets | Jane Machin
Fear-free Speakeasy
Fear-free Speakeasy
28 views • 10/27/2023

An introduction to how natural health remedies can support and maintain the vibrant wellness of our beloved pets.

Jane Machin discusses:

More understanding of how natural remedies work and the process of animal self-selection, that is using our wonderful pets’ innate intuition about what they need to heal themselves. Sharing practical hints and tips to support cats and dogs as they transition into their senior years.


JANE’S SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS Website: https://pupsandpurrswellness.com


FFS SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS

Website: https://ffspeakeasy.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ffspeakeasy
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/ffspeakeasy
Locals: https://locals.com/member/ffspeakeasy

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ffspeakeasy

Telegram: https://t.me/+QbnFr5WeXaxjZTRk

Telegram Community: https://t.me/fearfreecommunitychat


Disclaimer: Fear-free Speakeasy (FFS) holds space for activities, events, and presentations. Responsibility for the content is that of the individual guest(s), and presenter(s) and not FFS as an organisation. If you decide to make contact with, take the advice of, or, use the products or services of, any presenter, guest, or fellow participant, it is your choice and it is your responsibility to have due diligence and do your own research. FFS hold no liability or responsibility. Any information provided here is not intended as medical advice.

Keywords
natural healthhealingpetsffsfearfreespeakeasy
