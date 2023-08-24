BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Larry Elder FURIOUS that Fox News, RNC allow THIS, but keep him off presidential debate stage
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
54 views • 08/24/2023

Glenn Beck


August 23, 2023


Hours before the RNC's first 2023 presidential debate on Fox News, presidential candidate Larry Elder joined Glenn to explain why he believes he was unrightfully kept off the debate stage: "As far as I'm concerned, all of the criteria has been met." Elder also argued that if he's kept off the stage, Fox News and the RNC would have illegally made an "in-kind contribution" to his opponents, subject to a massive fine from the FEC. Plus, he rails against some of the techniques the RNC allowed other candidates to use to meet the debate criteria: “I did it the old fashioned way and I’m excluded. But those practices, which are corrupt, if not illegal, are okay? It’s outrageous!”


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wtv-wt93AYY

Keywords
corruptionfox newspresidential candidateillegalglenn beckpresidential debatelarry elderfinefuriousfec2023rns
