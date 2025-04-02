BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Controlled Op, Joe Rogan, Tim Dillon, JFK Killed? Kansas Crusaders, MEAT
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
24 views • 5 months ago

SR 2025-04-01 JFK Killed_

 

Topic list:
* Was “Erin Elizabeth”, Joe Mercola’s “partner”, especially ruthless in whoring to tech geeks?
* Johnny lists the obvious sellouts of “alt media”.
* As soon as you realize you’ve been lied to, you become a “conspiracy theorist”.
* When the “investigators” you trust hedge the truth because it’s not in their interest.
* Wishful thinking: Tim Dillon (and conspiracy theory comedians).
* Anonymous YouTuber “Wyvern the Terrible” claims Delingpod’s father and brother are Freemasons.
* Explanation for Sam Coonrod: don’t try this at home, kids.
* Is Joe Rogan a Luciferian?
* What will Johnny do when he arrives?
* How Johnny navigates troubled waters.
* Brave Navy SeAL Rob O’Neill is drunk and disorderly AGAIN.
* Did John F. Kennedy really have his brains blown out in Dallas?
* The “Zapruder film” EXAMINED.
* Richard Claxton Gregory...Freemason?
* NO! Did Kurpy ALSO move to Austin?
* Wow. Doug Stanhope is full Luciferian.
* When Jews hate Jews and British Freemasons massacre Irish Catholics.
* Kansas Crusaders! Save us from the evil Satan-worshippers!!
* What is “Prince Andrew” doing RIGHT?
* Garrett “Nutritional Detective” Smith, “Mikhaila” Peterson, Joe Rogan and MEAT.

_____________________

Keywords
jewskennedyjesuitsrogan
