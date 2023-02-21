© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p28ym4f2966
2023.02.20 Iranian President Raisi announced to the media before his visit to Communist China that he would get the $400 billion promised to Iran by the CCP. This $400 billion has been used by the CCP to control Iran. It has been at the disposal of Khamenei (and will soon be at the disposal of Raisi). This $400 billion has nothing to do with the Iranian people.
伊朗总统莱西出访中共国前向媒体高调宣布，此行会办理中共答应给伊朗的4000亿美元的事。4000亿美元压根是归伊朗的哈梅内伊、莱西这些神棍拥有，跟伊朗人没有半毛钱的关系。