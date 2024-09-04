BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Question: I think your interpretation of Daniel 12:4 is incorrect...
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
32 views • 8 months ago

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/question-i-think-your-interpretation-daniel-124-incorrect

More question and answer: https://www.thebereancall.org/questionanswer


Question: My husband and I just finished watching the video that you appeared in with Chuck Missler and Chuck Smith called “Countdown to Eternity” (see—https://bit.ly/3yvMrmb). I do have a question about a scripture you all quoted and expounded upon: “Many will go back and forth, and knowledge will increase” (Dn 12:4b). You presented the view of travel and human knowledge exploding in the last days. But when I studied it, I find that is not what that verse is saying at all! It appears that Daniel is saying that many will go back and forth through the prophets (the books of the Bible, especially the prophetic passages), and knowledge of prophetic events and things to come will increase. This apparently wrong interpretation of Daniel 12:4b reminds me of the days when “everyone” seemed to be teaching that Matthew 24:40-41 referred to people “taken” in the Rapture, but further study shows this is about Tribulation times and they are “taken” in judgment, not in the Rapture. Thanks for your comments about this matter.


