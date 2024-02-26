BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Right of Choice
ALLATRA TV
ALLATRA TV
21 views • 02/26/2024

People understand that the world should not be the way it is now, that there is a chance to change everything. But what is this chance for every person? It is in freedom, in the right to choose. Even one person can do a lot! There is tremendous potential in every person, thanks to which he or she can not only change their own destiny and the destinies of their near and dear ones but also the destinies of many other people. A good person differs from a bad one because he is free in spirit, brave in caring for people, and capable of doing good for humanity. He is free from the slavery of doubts and selfishness. He’s not silent! He informs people about the Creative Society everywhere. He takes destiny into his own hands!Official website of ALLATRA TV: https://allatra.tv/en

ALLATRA International Public Movement: https://allatra.org

Download the book AllatRa, freely available in different languages: https://allatra.tv/en/book/anastasia-novykh-allatra

#RightofChoice #CreativeSociety #ClimateChange

Keywords
climate changeright of choicecreatives ocietychance to change everythingfree in spirit
