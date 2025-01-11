Jalqamus Bids Farewell to Martyrs Mahmoud and Qasam Al-Hajj

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The citizens of Jalqamous, east of Jenin, bid farewell to martyrs Mahmoud Al-Hajj and his son Qasam Al-Hajj, who were killed by Palestinian Authority gunfire in Jenin camp, according to the family, during the siege imposed by the Authority’s forces for 33 days
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 05/01/2025
