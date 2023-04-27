BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Here’s Why Producing a Gene Is Like Brewing Beer
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
32 views • 04/27/2023

Beer brewing, but make it science! 🧪

In this video, Dr. Govind Rao, a chemical and biochemical engineering professor at University of Maryland talks about how the process of gene expression and product recovery in cells resembles beer brewing!

According to Dr. Govind Rao, the process is similar to brewing beer in the sense that conventional technology involves inserting a gene into a cell to produce a protein product, which is then scaled up by growing it in larger vats. 👨‍🔬

Want to find out more about Dr. Rao and his research? Click https://cast.umbc.edu/ now!

Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: http://apple.co/30PvU9C

Keywords
biotechnologytherapeuticseffective medicationsmedicine production
