Prophecies | SUPER BOWL, MARCH, AND TRUMP - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited - Donna Rigney, Julie Green, Hank Kunneman, Robin D. Bullock, Johnny Enlow, Bonnie Jones, Bob Jones, Bo Polny,
Flyover Conservatives
Flyover ConservativesCheckmark Icon
838 followers
2
122 views • 02/18/2024

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.



Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -



FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live



TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com



Donna Rigney and her son John February 6, 2024

13:55 in this is one -18:43 out the same way.

21:23 in truth tellers 25:59 out because God spoke it.

27:49 in a mighty army 33:15 out God is good

https://youtu.be/E8j8FPOqBn4?si=Hjq_3Dtj-mpEifol



Julie Green received January 31, 2024 while in Washington DC delivered on February 9, 2024

2:02-11:34

https://rumble.com/v4c015r-bribes-in-your-government-intelligent-agencies-corporate-america-and-hollyw.html



Hank Kunneman February 12, 2023 (1 yr ago)

0-1:08

1:46-8:11

9:12-11:11

https://youtu.be/J5mkYkbHkUI?si=-CoEUnOc1pR2Hzyk



Play Joy Taylor’s Video of feeling earthquake

https://x.com/joytaylortalks/status/1756089434297290882?s=46&t=JATy6ni0UmuYCCiT7ofQYw



Hank Kunneman February 9, 2024 Flash Point in Colorado

:03-14:30 out : back

https://youtu.be/D9fjEEsMykA?si=2WAL4ZQs2gBJBTSm



Robin Bullock Church International


conservativesdavidflyoverflyover conservativeswhited
