BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

GRANDMA TAZERED..!! -- Frail 95 year old woman TAZERED in aged care home -- NEW SOUTH WALES - AUSTRALIA
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
105 views • 05/23/2023

What a load of crap..!! Never mind killing Granda by NOT wearing a face diaper or gettig the death jab for the fake scamdemic, the cops will come around and kill Grandma for you..!!


‘Abhorrent’: Tasering of 95-year-old a story of ‘police spin and coverup’

The story of a 95-year-old great grandmother left in a critical condition after she was tasered in a nursing home is not just a story of brutal police treatment but “police spin and coverup”, says Sky News host Sharri Markson.


Keywords
murdernwodemonic possessionpolice brutalitypolice corruptiongranny bashingsdefenceless victimswheelchair assault
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy