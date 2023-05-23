GRANDMA TAZERED..!! -- Frail 95 year old woman TAZERED in aged care home -- NEW SOUTH WALES - AUSTRALIA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What a load of crap..!! Never mind killing Granda by NOT wearing a face diaper or gettig the death jab for the fake scamdemic, the cops will come around and kill Grandma for you..!!
‘Abhorrent’: Tasering of 95-year-old a story of ‘police spin and coverup’
The story of a 95-year-old great grandmother left in a critical condition after she was tasered in a nursing home is not just a story of brutal police treatment but “police spin and coverup”, says Sky News host Sharri Markson.