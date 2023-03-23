© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Big reset Full Documentary
this explains one man's investigation into what the So-called pandemic was about. It was a Plandemic to basically turn the western world into China on steroids to remove all human rights in the west under the terrorist acts. So now the one world Government has changed laws so truth seekers become so-called word terrorists ( calling them spreaders of misinformation for pointing out the global crimes against humanity.