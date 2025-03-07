PUBLIC HEALTH POWER SHIFT: BIG CHANGES AT HHS, NIH & FDA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Public health shake ups continue in the wake of RFK Jr’s confirmation as Secretary of HHS. The FDA vaccine advisor’s most recent meeting was canceled unexpectedly, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, of Great Barrington Declaration fame, gets one step closer to confirmation as head of NIH, and Marty Makary is making waves as Trump’s pick for FDA lead.