FISA Brings Down the House. Democrat Panic. B2T Show, Jul 10, 2025

74 views • 2 months ago

Get free SHOW NOTES! Visit the B2T website and sign up for Show Notes at: https://blessed2teach.com/

Join us Backstage! Now Free for new members!

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.