Massive smoke after the attack on Krivoy Rog, where there is currently no power & water shortages

Many Russian strikes over night.

Footage of the massive smoke after the attack on Krivoy Rog, where there is currently no power and water shortages. Krivoy Rog is dark, cold and dry!

According to DTEK, the largest power company in Ukraine, hits on thermal energy plants in the region caused emergency shutdowns of boiler houses and pumping stations, which has shut down both water and heat for most of the city. Hospitals have switched to generator power, but work on pumping stations continues. According to DTEK, the damage to their stations is severe.

Several Russian Kinzhal (bunker busters) missiles were flying before morning light.

Official from the Russian Ministry of Defense about a massive attack this morning

In the morning, the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike with long-range precision weapons against critical energy infrastructure facilities that ensure the operation of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex and enterprises that produce military products.

All planned targets were hit.

So far, according to preliminary data, the VKS attacked energy infrastructure facilities, as well as military airfields. They say that the airfields were covered with cassettes.

⚡️Ukrainian Energy Minister Galushchenko reports a massive attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Emergency power outages have been introduced.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sybiga called the current shelling "one of the largest air attacks" on Ukrainian infrastructure.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces say 120 missiles and 90 drones were used in today's attack.Different types of warheads were used.

They covered energy infrastructure facilities and military installations.The shelling is being called one of the most powerful since the beginning of the war.