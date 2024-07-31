Graphic! Retaliatory strikes against the Taureg base responsible for the attack on the convoy of the Wagner PMC and the Mali Armed Forces

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Footage (18+) of retaliatory strikes against the Taureg base responsible for the attack on the convoy of the Wagner PMC and the Mali Armed Forces.
Up to 40 people + 1 field commander were destroyed.
The strikes were carried out by Turkish Bayraktar drones of the Burkina Faso Air Force. Burkina Faso and Mali are part of the same military alliance.