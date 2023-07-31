© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
0729 The CCP's Organized Crime Underworld - Golden Triangle & Beyond - EP7 of MH370 series
Since the early 1990s, 45% of the world's heroin has come from Southeast Asia's lawless Golden Triangle. Controlled by criminal warlords commanding vast private armies, it is a haven for criminals.
自上世纪90年代初，全球45%的海洛因，都来自于东南亚无法无天的金三角。受到指挥庞大私人军队的犯罪军阀的控制, 是犯罪分子的避风港。
