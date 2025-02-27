Trump expressed confidence that Putin would not break a peace agreement if one were reached

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US President Donald Trump expressed confidence that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not break a peace agreement if one were reached.
"I've known him for a long time, and I don't believe he would go back on his word," Trump told The Washington Post when asked what he would do if Putin failed to uphold the terms of a peace deal.