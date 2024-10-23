❗️Venezuela is one of Russia's long-standing reliable partners in Latin America and the world as a whole - BRICS

❗️Venezuela is one of Russia's long-standing reliable partners in Latin America and the world as a whole. The strategic partnership between our countries continues to strengthen, mutually beneficial cooperation is developing in all areas.🇷🇺

⚡️The volume of bilateral trade is also growing, numerous projects have been accumulated in energy, pharmaceuticals, transport, peaceful space, and new technologies.

Adding:

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is currently holding a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, while notably absent from the BRICS Summit in Russia.

