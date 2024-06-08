Trump says 'sometimes revenge can be justified' after felony conviction

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On Thursday, former President Donald Trump appeared to suggest that if re-elected in November, he may seek revenge for his criminal prosecutions.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:
https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html