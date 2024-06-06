Predictions and Global Confidence - PostScript Insight with John Petersen

Futurist, John L. Petersen addresses Martin Armstrong's economic confidence model, highlighting its prediction of a directional change in May 2023. The model suggests shifting global confidence from governments to the private sector, indicating potential instability and a future downturn. John underscores the increasing loss of faith in governmental systems and the potential for significant global changes, including economic shifts, geopolitical tensions, and technological advancements impacting societal structures.





