Tom Renz | The Creation of COVID-19 and World War III

What does the creation and release of the #COVID19 #bioweapon have to do with #Ukraine and the threat of another World War? More than our #corrupt administration and inteligence agencies want you to know. We knew this was a bioweapon and we knew our own #DOD was behind it. It's time to hold the criminals on our own soil accountable. Do not let them distract you from the true #CRIMESAGAINSTHUMANITY. #EcoHealthAlliance #AGHuff #BidenCrimeFamily #CCP #Fauci #Truth #WEF