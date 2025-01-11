Drone filmed the insane combat work of Russian soldiers, directly approaching to clear Ukrainian troops who taken up positions in their makeshift dugouts near the village of Terny. The Russian Defense Ministry released a video on January 9, 2025, showing the brave actions by the Assault Detachment of the 144th Motorized Rifle Division of the 20th Guards Combined Arms Army as part of the Zapad Group of Forces, supported by reconnaissance and assault UAV. The soldiers of the assault unit assisted by the UAV team, adjusted their actions in the wooded and snowy terrain, especially as the soldiers approached the enemy's fortifications, which could pose an unexpected danger. However, the commander of the assault detachment promptly received information about the existing firing positions and the nature of the enemy's actions.

The Russian assault troops were well trained and well equipped. They advanced strongly where the gunners finished off Zelensky's men in close combat, who had dug in the ground for their defense. Meanwhile, the airdrops of ammunition dropped by drones did not give the Ukrainian troops a chance to return fire, who were moving freely along the tracks. Hard work but successful! As a result, Russian troops not only broke through most of the front line in Terny, they also destroyed enemy personnel in several existing cellars, and captured their strongholds, extending control to the Donetsk front.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/