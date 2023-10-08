BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Exopolitics Today Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla – Oct 7, 2023
High Hopes
79 views • 10/08/2023

Michael Salla


Oct 7, 2023


Week in Review Topics

Many evangelical Christians believe ETs are demons,

Elena Danaan webinar on organization of Galactics and their protocols,

Opposition in US Congress to passage of UAP Disclosure Act,

Congressman Matt Gaetz emerges as a strong supporter of UFO disclosure,

Vol 2 of US Army Insider Missions just released,

New documentary on David Grusch,

US Space Command expands cooperation with international corporations to create a Star Trek future,

Russia’s conventional Space Forces

Scientific American advises social scientists to take the UFO seriously,

New documentary on Elizabeth Klarer’s contacts with extraterrestrials from Proxima Centauri,

Washington Post article on David Grusch reveals CIA agenda,


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ELvCIoVjjI

