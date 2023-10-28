RE-PREVIEW * BEWARE Of Your Meat Supply * CANNIBAL * You've Been WARNED!!!

▶️ Full video: https://www.brighteon.com/2a5578a4-64f8-4167-ad96-acbe8adaf908

✔️ Covid Home Care videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hope

♥️ Do not ye yet understand, that whatsoever entereth in at the mouth goeth into the belly, and is cast out into the draught? But those things which proceed out of the mouth come forth from the heart; and they defile the man.

For out of the heart proceed evil thoughts, murders, adulteries, fornications, thefts, false witness, blasphemies: These are the things which defile a man: but to eat with unwashen hands defileth not a man. Matthew 15:17-20

✝️ The Holy Bible KJV videos: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/read/