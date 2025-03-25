© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Explore astonishing prophecy from Isaiah 40 revealing shocking things about the Savior and His predecessor. Isaiah 40 first few verses are quoted by Luke as he introduces John the Baptizers work and mission. Explain the context of people of God coming out of Babylon as an important starting theme of the true gospel as laid down in Luke. Scriptures: Luke 3:1-6, Isaiah 40