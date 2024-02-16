The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 323 - Missing Persons

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The topic of “Missing Persons” has become very prominent on Social Media over the last 10 years. I have been following this with a bit of interest. This subject is being SENSATIONALIZED by many people for the purpose of making money. Dozens of people have jumped on the band wagon hoping to capitalize from this tragedy. Sadly, many things which should NEVER be monetized are being used for the sake of “Profit.” A Missing Person event is tragic news. The LIVES of people gone missing should NEVER be used for personal profit. Many misguided souls are doing this in the belief that they are offering a public service all the while promoting the sale of books, tickets to conferences and merchandise.
