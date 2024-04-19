BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Right WON’T WIN Unless it Does THIS
High Hopes
30 views • 04/19/2024

Glenn Beck


Apr 18, 2024


Recently, “America’s Cultural Revolution” author Christopher Rufo warned that “the Right faces an inflection point.” Instead of focusing on actually changing policies and culture, he argued, some on the Right have leaned into “conspiracy theories that lead nowhere.” Some of these, especially related to Israel, have caused massive debates. But how should we approach this divide? And what’s causing it? Christopher and Glenn make the case that the answer is self-discipline, NOT censorship, and providing better content than just “cheap attention” tweets. In order to win against the progressive elites, conservatives must get their own house in order first.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ox_f37qNIOA

