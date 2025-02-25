🇺🇸🇪🇺 US Says, EU Does...

▪️Despite baseless hope the US has chosen "peace" over the pursuit of primacy, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, publicly reading off policy drawn from Project 2025 in Brussels earlier this month, laid out a "division of labor" in which Europe would continue Washington's proxy war with Russia in Ukraine while the US pivots to another war of encroachment and aggression with China in the Asia-Pacific region;



▪️Following a week of theater in which the US administration berated, mocked, and belittled Europe, with Europe likewise stomping its feet and and holding its breath, the EU finally and FULLY complied with Secretary Hegseth's directives to raise huge amounts of money to continue the Ukraine proxy war;



▪️The accompanying clip demonstrates the US directive and Europe's obedient compliance with the distracting theater that took place in between edited out to make it clear how this process actually works.

Hold the Applause for Trump, the “Peacemaker”

