Russia Steps Up To Save White South African Farmers: Builds Refuge For Those Fleeing WHITE GENOCIDE

The United States will give asylum to some of the most immoral people in the world but they will not allow white South African farmers to flee genocide.

Lauren Witzke is back with Stew to detail how Putin’s Russia is building a village for white South African refugees.

Roving South African mobs routinely rape and murder white farmers.

In the wake of United State inaction, Russia is stepping up to help South Africans under persecution.

Russia has plenty of land, needs more people, and welcomes farmers with the valuable skill set of knowing how to grow food.

Russia is becoming what America should have been.

Russia is being very selective in who they let in their country.

They want people who are self-sufficient and have skills that will make their country better.

It’s a stark contrast from the type of lazy people the United States is encouraging to flood America to reshape our national identity.

The American people are being demographically replaced.

All the while, the FBI considers white Americans to be potential terrorist threats.

The Deep State and the United States government is a much bigger threat to the people of America than Russia and Vladimir Putin.

