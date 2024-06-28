BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Solomon's Gold Series - Part 5: Ancient Ships of Solomon's Era. How far? Philippines?
TheGodCulture
TheGodCulture
1 follower
18 views • 10 months ago

Solomon's navy set sail for a 3-year journey to acquire gold, wood, and resources from where? In this segment, The God Culture explores the types of ships available to Solomon and Hiram of Tyre in their time. How far could they go in 3 years? Much further than most scholars have considered. We will provide a historical analysis of these ships and provide a reasonable calculation which leads to... Watch and see for yourself and remember to prove all things. Please subscribe to our YouTube Channel to receive notices of our additional uploads as this is Part 5 of our 10 part series. YouTube should notify you as we upload. Also, you can visit our website at thegodculture.com.


Now Available in Podcast Audio Format Internationally: https://www.thegodculture.com/podcast

(Includes Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and many more platforms. Free on our website.)


Alternative Video Platforms Now Available:

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TheGodCulture

Utreon: https://utreon.com/c/TheGodCulture


For Our Books in eBook (Free) or Print:

The Search For King Solomon’s Treasure, Ophir Philippines Coffee Table Book, The Book of Jubilees: The Torah Calendar, 2nd Esdras: The Hidden Book of Prophecy, REST: The Case For Sabbath:


OphirInstitute.com

(All Books. Links to Amazon and Shopee PH for your area.)

2Esdras.org

BookOfJubilees.org

RestSabbath.org

LeviteBible.org


Facebook: / the-god-culture-original-376627072897316

Parler Facebook Alternative: https://parler.com/user/TheGodCulture

Website: thegodculture.com


For the many that are having difficulty with YouTube working properly, here are Series' Playlists:


Solomon’s Gold Series Playlist:

   • Solomon's Gold Series - The God Cultu...


Answers In Jubilees Playlist:

   • Answers In Jubilees


Answers In 2nd Esdras Playlist:

   • Answers In 2nd Esdras


Flood Series Playlist:

   • Flood Series - The God Culture


Lost Tribes Series Playlist:

   • Lost Tribes Series


Original Canon Series Playlist:

   • Original Canon Series - The God Culture


Sabbath Series Playlist:

   • Sabbath Series


RESOLVED: Doctrines of Men Playlist:

   • RESOLVED: Doctrines of Men


Feasts of YHWH Playlist:

   • Feasts of YHWH


The Name of God Series Playlist:

   • The Name of God Series


100 Clues The Philippines Is Ophir:

   • 100 Clues Philippines Is Ophir


Find The Garden of Eden Playlist: • Find the Garden of Eden in the Philip...


Rivers from Eden Theory Playlist:

   • RIVERS FROM EDEN THEORY Revelation Series Playlist: • Revelation Series


Prophetic Warning Playlist:

   • Prophetic Warnings Series


When Was Jesus Born Playlist:

   • When Was JESUS BORN?


Commandments of the New Testament Playlist:

   • Commandments of the New Testament


All Tagalog Videos Playlist:

   • TAGALOG VIDEOS (ALL)


All Spanish Narrated Videos Playlist:

   • Videos en Español

Keywords
goldculturegod culturetimothy jay schwab philippinesgma news
