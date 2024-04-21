BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
They've Upped Their Geoengineering Game
Swedish Skies
Swedish Skies
8 followers
Follow
97 views • 04/21/2024

These were the skies in my part of Sweden today. As usual, the sun rose and we got to see it for about fifteen minutes before the chemtrails headed in to hide it behind a mucky veil. Later, the same streaming trails as were displayed the days after the eclipse returned and they always head to directly in front of the sun, blocking it. Even though you can see the sun through the haze it's always pale, weak and cold.

And there's the thing. It's nearing the end of April. We still have snow on the ground, the earth is solid and frozen still and nothing is growing as it should.

If the year continues in this way, with so much blocking of the sunlight we need for life on earth to survive, what do YOU think we'll be eating a couple of years from now?

Keywords
chemtrailsgeoengineeringevilglobalistsswedenjamtland
