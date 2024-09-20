Scott Ritter: Ukraine’s Attack on Russian Ammo Depot – A Risk of Triggering Global Chaos!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In this explosive analysis, Scott Ritter dives deep into the aftermath of Ukraine's recent strike on a major Russian ammunition depot. With media outlets drawing parallels to a tactical nuclear explosion, many are asking if this event marks a turning point in the war. Ritter debunks these claims, highlighting how Western media often sensationalizes such attacks. Despite the destruction, Russia’s military infrastructure remains robust. This video dissects the true strategic implications of the depot strike and questions whether it can truly impact Russia’s broader objectives. Stay tuned for a detailed breakdown of the facts versus the fiction.
Mirrored - WarZone Echo
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net https://christs.net/
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/