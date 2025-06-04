The Getty Museum, Steven D Kelley: The Michael Decon Program, January 14, 2025 - part 2

Thanks to Michael Decon, at 'The Michael Decon Program' for this interview that I am sharing, with his link and show description. This Premiered Jan 14, 2025 HOLLYWOOD HILLS.

More info about Steven D Kelley below.

The Getty Museum - Steven D. Kelley - The Michael Decon Program, January 14, 2025

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p1-MUCqLWRk

Steven D. Kelley is a pioneering figure in laser technology, with over three decades of experience in the Electro-Optical Industry. As a CIA/NSA contractor, he has contributed significantly to advancements in laser diodes, laser sights, laser power modules, and various other laser-related technologies. Not only has he excelled in engineering and research, but he has also delved into the realms of jewelry making and innovative optical properties. In addition to his technical expertise, Kelley made headlines in 2000 for uncovering a controversial underground network beneath the Getty Museum in Los Angeles, revealing shocking details about its connections to Deep Underground Military Bases (DUMBs) and alleged involvement in illicit activities.

