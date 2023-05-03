Quo Vadis





May 2, 2023





In this video we share An Exorcist on Satan's Favorite Sin.





Are exorcists afraid during an exorcism?





And what is Satan's favorite sin?





These and other questions were addressed in a recent interview with a Dominican priest, Father Juan José Guyaygo, an exorcist from the Archdiocese of Barcelona in Catalonia, Spain.





Nine years have passed since Father Guyaygo was appointed exorcist.





In an interview conducted by the Spanish daily El Mundo, the priest said that in his experience, pride is the sin that the devil loves the most.





"Have you ever been afraid?"





"In the beginning, I had a lot of fear," said Father Guyaygo.





“All I had to do was look over my shoulder and I saw demons… the other day when I was performing an exorcism I said, 'I command you!





I'm ordering you!' And the Evil One retorts to me in a loud voice: 'Guyaygo! You've gone too far.'





That shook me."





However, he knows that the devil is not more powerful than God.





The Exorcist recalled that when he was nominated, a relative said to him: 'Oh, Juan José, I'm really scared, because in the movie 'The Exorcist' one person died and another person threw himself out of the window.





I told her: 'Don't forget that the devil is (only) God's creation.'





When people are possessed, he added, "they lose consciousness, speak strange languages, have inordinate strength, feel very bad, you see very well-bred people vomiting and blaspheming."





“There was a boy whose shirt would be set on fire by a demon at night and things like that.





He told me what the demons are suggesting he do: If you make a pact with us, you'll never have to go through what you're going through now."





Father Gallego also warned that "New Age" practices like reiki and yoga could be entry points for demons.





He also said that addictions are "a kind of obsession".





"When people go through a crisis, they suffer more.





It can feel hopeless, people feel like they have the devil inside them,” he said.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FoWGqCO-Dws