Free Miles Guo rally is about America’s independence from the CCP’s weaponization of the American justice system
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
7 views • 04/09/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2dtc4c355d

04/06/2023 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang

Nicole interviews Kevin Smith, co-founder of The Loud Majority: Nicole says Free Miles Guo rally is about America’s independence from the CCP’s weaponization of the American justice system, because this could happen to Miles Guo and Yvette Wang, this could happen to President Trump and everyone in the country. Smith feels shocked that someone as important as Miles Guo is being sent to jail and it seems that nobody knows about it and cares about it.


04/06/2023 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

妮可采访“不再沉默的大多数”联合创始人Kevin Smith：妮可说“释放郭文贵”的集会关乎美国从中共对美国司法系统的武器化中独立的问题。因为，这种事可以发生在郭文贵和王雁平身上，就会发生在川普总统和每个人的身上。史密斯感到很惊讶，像郭文贵这么重要的人物被关进监狱，而看起来竟无人知晓，无人关心。


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579
