PostScript Insight - Sequential Breakdown Ramps Up

Futurist, John L. Petersen delves into the fallout from the assassination attempt on Donald Trump and Joe Biden's withdrawal from the presidential race. Petersen explores widespread skepticism about government narratives, speculations around Biden's health, and the implications of a deep state conspiracy. John highlights the erosion of public trust, the risks of economic collapse, and the potential for global conflict or revolution. Petersen emphasizes the importance of preparedness in facing these uncertain times.





Like, subscribe, and share the ❤️





Visit us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/ and sign up for a free membership. We’ll notify you when more content is released. See you there!