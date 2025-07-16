Total Freedom

An inspiring and thought-provoking show by Rina Lynn,

featured on www.Rinalynn.com

The show dives deep into the journey of personal liberation, exploring what it truly means to live life on your own terms, through the power of God. Through a mix of solo reflections, guest interviews, biblical mandates, and real-life stories.

When The Sun Goes Down On Your Dreams… And Now You Have To Deal With The Ongoing Aftermath For The Family…

Sharon Phipps was on a track to spend her life in ministry. Trained in Cross Cultural Ministries, she married a minister with a similar goal. But everything changed when his mental health broke down. What happened? How did she cope?

Join me as I interview this amazing woman and we speak about the aftermath for her and her four children. Sometimes when life changes, we have to accept the changes, while striving to recapture all that we can, while adjusting to a new reality.

Tune in every Tuesday at 7:00 PM Central Time on KRRB Revelation Radio

at 1700 AM or listen globally at www.RevelationRadio.net

Don't miss your chance to start your journey toward a life without limits!"

Join me, and help make this new endeavor a Success!

Also on:

Total Freedom - Youtube.com

Rina Lynn - Rumble.com

Total Freedom - Brighteon.com

Like, Share, Subscribe, Comment

Sponsor Ads Available:

15, 30, 60 seconds

Contact me: [email protected]

Donations @ www.rinalynn.com