Israel Admits its Helicopters Killed Israelis on Oct 7th - Grayzone, Nov 22

Israeli Admits its Helicopters Killed Israelis on Oct 7th - Grayzone, Nov 22
(I totally agree and have since near the start.)
I'm sharing this video from 'The Grayzone' on YouTube and others, description and support their great shows below:
The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss new Israeli police revelations vindicating their reporting about the events of October 7, and undermining those who branded them "conspiracy theorists." ||| The Grayzone |||
