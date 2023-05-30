More From Sick And Twisted China - Murdered Powdered Babies In Capsule Form. Yes This Is No Joke

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jim Crenshaw
May 30, 2023
South Korea Seizes Thousands of Capsules Containing Powdered Babies Flesh from China -
Where did the babies come from?
Who is market for these?
Whoever they are on both ends (producers/manufacturers/users)...kill them now. That is the only way to stop this. Make the penalty fit the crime.
If you are murdering children and making capsules out of them or taking the capsules you need to die. Straight up. No bullshit. I would gladly volunteer as the executioner.
Source: CamelotDaily: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SWtD5kO0Ia5X/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/eBEqg9KVVj7j/