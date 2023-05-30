BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
More From Sick And Twisted China - Murdered Powdered Babies In Capsule Form. Yes This Is No Joke
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
335 views • 05/30/2023

Jim Crenshaw


May 30, 2023


South Korea Seizes Thousands of Capsules Containing Powdered Babies Flesh from China -

Where did the babies come from?

Who is market for these?

Whoever they are on both ends (producers/manufacturers/users)...kill them now. That is the only way to stop this. Make the penalty fit the crime.


If you are murdering children and making capsules out of them or taking the capsules you need to die. Straight up. No bullshit. I would gladly volunteer as the executioner.

Source: CamelotDaily: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SWtD5kO0Ia5X/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/eBEqg9KVVj7j/

babieschinasouth koreamurderedfleshseizedcapsulesjim crenshawpowdered
