SNL Glory Days & Losing Friends Over Politics

* Rob Schneider blew up his career by telling the truth.

* Then he found himself much happier and, in the ways that matter, far more successful.

* He joins Tucker to discuss life as a conservative in Hollywood — and addresses his strained relationship with his daughter, Elle King.





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 15 August 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-rob-schneider

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1824129222715056636