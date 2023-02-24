The life of James

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is tough to watch because I don't shield you from the hardships in my life. I talk about my life growing up, military school, first year university, art school, my volkswagen bus, moving to Ottawa, moving across the river, going manic and my first experience in a hospital, my sister's double murder suicide, my affinity with 9/11 to mask the pain of my lost family, 9/11 The BIGGEST LIE got 1 Million views on Youtube and got taken down, and so did the Facebook Page on 9/11 2016. Pressing on, the Deagle web page citing a population of 60 Million in the United states by 2025, This prompted me to make a hard hitting movie against the people I thought were the bad guys. I got arrested and put in jail for 10 months and sentenced as NCR, Not Criminally Responsible, cause the judge thought i was crazy. I stayed in hospital for 4 years. Now I am out and am to a large extent free. I have to wake people up to the Evil shit that is taking place.....