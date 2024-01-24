Culture War | “If America Falls, The Rest of the World Will Follow” | Guest: Maria Zeee | Hemorrhagic Fever Next Plandemic? | Be Prepared

We are honored to welcome back to the show Maria Zeee from Zeee Media. Maria divulges expectations for 2024 globally and for here in the United States. She predicts that the next assault from the globalists will not be invisible and urges people to be prepared. She exposes that the globalist Yuval Noah Harari is claiming that this 2024 election will be the last election where humans are involved and AI will be running them in the future. Maria does distinguish between Elon’s GROK Ai versus ChatGPT and other more left leaning responses.





https://preventgenocide2030.org/





https://zeeemedia.com/





www.momsonamission.net





