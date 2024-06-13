BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why Was Juan In Asia? | John & Juan – 107 Intel Insights | 6/13/24
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
69 views • 11 months ago

- Japan-Singapore-S. Korea- Hong Kong


- John and Juan meet in Thailand


- It’s all about the money


- Russian Ruble and the Soviet Union


- Re-establishing important contacts


- Events now in play in Asia


- On the cusp of economic Black Swann events Fall 2024


- Trump returns to power


- Kissinger-Nixon-Carter- Bush Sr. Clinton – China Dolls


- Patrick Byrne “Danger Close”


https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


https://www.thejennifermac.com/


To follow my work and more like this go to: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/

clintonnixonjapanhong kongkissingersouth koreasingaporesoviet unioncarterbush srpatrick byrnedanger closerussian rublejohn and juan meet in thailandits all about the moneyreestablishing important contactsevents in asiaeconomic black swan events fall 2024trump returns to powerchina dolls
