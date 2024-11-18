BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 365 - Digital Pan Opticon
Darkness Is Falling
Darkness Is Falling
55 views • 6 months ago

Without getting involved in all the intricacies of TECHNOLOGY we still need to have an overview on how these technologies have been brought together to form ONE integrated world system. There is NO SUCH THING as PRIVACY in the world today. The world technological GRID is TRACKING everyone in real time.

We are all living in a DIGITAL WORLD PAN-OPTICON surveillance Hell whether you understand this fully or not. I will attempt to show our current reality in this message. Once again this message will NOT be comprehensive but act as a starting point for further inquiry. The topic is simply too great to deal with in a small space. Through all my videos I have exposed different technologies as I became aware of them. It is an ongoing expose that will likely never finish.


How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

The Holy Spirit

The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Thirteen Pages - 376 Videos

Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling


sciencedeceptionromanjesus christeducationhistoryjesuitvaticanpopesecret societieshumanismroman catholicismbible truthastro-theologyreligion and spiritualityfalse cults
