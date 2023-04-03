© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Trump Lawyer: The Real Crime Is DA Bragg Committed A Felony, despite Don Lemon's denial the obvious leak took place.
Alina Habba: “Let's remember that the real crime here that we have is that DA Bragg did leak that there were 30-34 counts, we already know that. That in it of itself is a felony.”
https://rumble.com/v2g23s4-trump-lawyer-the-real-crime-is-da-bragg-committed-a-felony.html