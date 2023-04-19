The Jesuit Deception of Preterism

June 20th, 2017

A close look at the false eschatology called "Preterism." It teaches that there are NOT ANY Bible prophecies today that point forward to the return of Jesus Christ. They claim that Jesus came in 70 AD and thus all of Matthew 24 and Luke 21 were fulfilled then. They teach that the church has replaced Israel and that God is done with the Jews. They also claim that the whole world saw Jesus come in the clouds in 70 AD and that we are already in the eternal age where everything is getting better and better by being "Christianized" by the influence of Christians. Sadly, this error has been embraced by many parts of the church but especially in the Charismatic movement where it has been called "Kingdom Now" or "Dominion Theology." It has also been called the "Seven Mountain Mandate" and many other names. It is the idea that the church will transform the world and make it wonderful BEFORE the return of Jesus Christ. However, this doctrine was started by a Jesuit priest in the early 1600s to deceive Protestants and protect the Roman Catholic Whore of Babylon.