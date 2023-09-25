BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

5G PYRAMIDS FLOATING OVER ANTENAS - SPANISH SPEAKERS - translation needed to find out what type of glass/lens they're using..?? LEAVE COMMENTS BELOW..
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
368 views • 09/25/2023

Inverted pyramids only visible through a glass or filter placed over lens of the camera not visible at human spectrum.


Anyone who speaks Spanish might like to leave a comment below as to what sort of glass / lens the guys using so we can get out into the field and look for more of this phenomenon. 

Thanx..!!


Shared from and subscribe to:

The_Vine

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YEAK59EzNfjW/


Keywords
vaccineschemtrailsbiblegmospropaganda5gaigenocidenwo1984frequenciesagenda 21geo-engineeringmasksmsm liesblack goodna manipulationbunker fuelc-ovid hoaxgraphene oxide
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy