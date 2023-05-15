Ultimate Saturn V Launch with Enhanced Sound

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The videographer writes: “I edited this a few years ago when I worked as
a NASA Videographer. We, at the Marshall Space Flight Center, spent
years converting the original 16mm, 35mm and 70mm films to digital. As a
side project, I decided to make the ultimate Saturn V launch and I
spent weeks picking the best shots. I know it launches slower than in
real life but I wanted you all to be able to lovingly relish each
amazing angle. After it was done, I sent it to a friend of mine in
Hollywood who is a re-recording audio engineer who has worked on almost
150 films and he added the awesome audio to the silent original films.”