New Financial World Order & How to Fight Back | Carol Roth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Carol Roth is a “recovering” investment banker, an entrepreneur, and author of the new book "You Will Own Nothing: Your War with a New Financial World Order and How to Fight Back." She explains the necessity of asset ownership. Many elite are buying up gold, productive land, and real-estate. "Do what the elite are doing, not what they are saying."