BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

'Mr. President, Get Our People Out of Israel NOW!' Glenn TV Ep 311
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
88 views • 10/15/2023

Glenn Beck


Oct 14, 2023


The calls for the deaths of the Jewish people have come out in full swing since Israel was brutally attacked by the terrorist group Hamas. On today's Friday Exclusive, Glenn goes through some of the most shocking statements from the highest leaders of Hamas to prove that Hamas' true goal is not a two-state solution but to eradicate every Jew in the world. Also, Glenn reacts to President Biden blaming the media for his failing economy and House Republicans scrambling as Rep. Steve Scalise dropped out of the House speaker race. Next, Glenn blasts President Biden for failing to act swiftly to rescue stranded Americans from Israel. Lastly, Glenn investigates the recent AOC "fart" controversy.


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eE8FA2uBe4w

Keywords
presidenteconomyisraeljewswaraocbidenamericansdeathsglenn beckgazaspeaker of the househamastwo-state solution
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy